St. Louis County Greekfest to be held this weekend

Customers can browse the online menu and place orders for curbside pickup

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The annual St. Louis County Greekfest will be held this weekend in Town and Country.

This year, customers can browse the online menu and place an order for curbside pickup. The menu includes authentic Greek dishes like gyros, spanakopita, tiropita, pastitsio, dolmathes and Greek salad. It also features desserts like baklava, galatobouriko and kataifi.

Greekfest will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 1755 Des Peres Road. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.