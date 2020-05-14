Will you go to a dine-in restaurant next week? Here’s what St. Louisans are saying

“Yes. I would only be concerned if I had to share chips and salsa or have people coughing around me,” one person wrote

ST. LOUIS — As restaurants in the St. Louis area prepare to reopen with restrictions on May 18, we wanted to know if you plan to go out to eat.

The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County have outlined protocols to minimize contact and reduce the risk of the virus spreading among staff and customers

On May 12, 5 On Your Side asked the question, “Would you eat in a dine-in restaurant right now?”

Hundreds of responses came in.

Answers varied…

Here’s what you’re saying:

“Yes. I would only be concerned if I had to share chips and salsa or have people coughing around me,” Matthew Danahy wrote.

“Nope! I haven’t ate anything my own hands haven’t prepared in over two months and I’m going to keep that same energy,” Genetta Dawn Sanders wrote.

“Yes, If there is a little more spacing between tables,” Cathy Spahn wrote.

“No because I found out through all of this I really enjoy cooking and trying new recipes and saved me a ton of money eating at home. My kitchen is clean I know that and my hands are washed,” Kelly Carollo wrote.

“Already have, LaPachanga in Bonne Terre. Wednesday, it was soooo good!” Steve Midkiff wrote.

“I would! Just have to keep practicing social distancing and proper sanitation techniques. Plain and simple,” Jack Bruening wrote.

