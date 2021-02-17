Where to find a fish fry near you

Lent starts on Wednesday, and that means fish fry season is back

ST. LOUIS — The Lenten is underway, and with it comes a St. Louis tradition: fish fry.

The metro area can’t get enough hand-breaded cod, butterfly shrimp, fries, spaghetti, coleslaw, hush puppies and all those tasty desserts. Our mouths are watering already!

But, who has the best fish fry in town?

A few years back, 5 On Your Side asked the masses on Facebook and Twitter to share their top picks and tell us what makes their favorite fish fry so good.

Out of hundreds of comments, there was one fish fry that sizzled with far more praise than all the rest: St. Ferdinand in Florissant.

As one fan wrote on Facebook, “St. Ferdinand’s and it’s not even close.”

The St. Ferdinand Fish Fry has been a tradition in Florissant for more than 60 years. It’s especially popular during Lent, but the fish fry operates year-round.

5 On Your Side has a new fish fry map for 2021.

To have your fish fry featured on the map, fill out the form here.

Here are some of the most popular fish fries in the St. Louis area:

St. Mary Magdelan God’s Cod Fish Fry | 8732 Magdalen Avenue in Brentwood

“VERY popular fish fry for good reason! Highly organized, excellent food, great volunteers and awesome family friendly atmosphere,” Jordan P. wrote on Yelp.

St. Ferdinand Catholic Church | 1765 Charbonier Road in Florissant

St. Francis of Assisi | 4556 Telegraph Road in Oakville

Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Providence | 8874 Pardee Road in Crestwood

Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. Its menu includes cod, shrimp salmon, catfish and frog legs.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church | 505 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights, Illinois

Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. Its menu includes fried and baked cod, fried shrimp, hush puppies, fries, onion rings and mac n’ cheese.

St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish | 6303 Nottingham in St. Louis (Entrance behind the church through school doors)