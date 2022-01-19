St. Louis lands spot on Eater's 'Where to eat in 2022' list

"The chef and restaurateur community is so tight and aligned on making their city shine," St. Louis native and restauranteur Danny Meyer told Eater.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis food scene is making headlines once again.

This week, food blog Eater featured the Lou in its list of the top places to eat in 2022. The list features just 13 cities, islands, neighborhoods and regions from around the world.

Every place includes a story from a chef, restauranteur, home cook or “street hawker” about why people should visit.

“The reason is that the chef and restaurateur community is so tight and aligned on making their city shine,” said Danny Meyer, a St. Louis native and restaurateur behind the Shake Shack franchise. He spoke with St. Louis food writer Holly Fann, who put together Eater's piece on the city.

Fann went on to talk about how it wasn’t national attention that made the St. Louis food scene grow, but local chefs who support each other.

“Through mutual support and mentorship, the community becomes stronger while everyone reaps individual success. This doctrine turns radical when adopted by an entire city,” Fann wrote.

Fann also shared on her Instagram page how happy she was to help get St. Louis a spot in the list.

“I am proud of this one, guys. I’ve never dug deeper or worked harder to land St. Louis a place in an article like this one, and it paid off,” she wrote.

This is St. Louis' latest honor from Eater. Last year, the website featured an entire article on the 20 "essential" St. Louis restaurants. The newest story links back to a now-expanded 26 local restaurants that should be on any food fan or visitor's must-try list. See the interactive map of all the locations here.

The U.S. cities to make the list are San Antonio, Texas; Clarkson, Georgia; Orange County, California; and Berkshires, Massachusetts. The international cities to make the list include Guadalajara, Mexico; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Saint-Martin, Caribbean and more.

To take a look at the full list of cities, visit Eater’s website.