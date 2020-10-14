St. Louis food service offers 'mystery meals' from Black, immigrant-owned restaurants

"We choose the food. We deliver to you"

ST. LOUIS — A new food service in St. Louis is offering “mystery meals” from Black and immigrant-owned restaurants.

To the Table STL offers meals prepared by local restaurants that are delivered straight to your door and instead of picking out the food yourself, the service does it for you.

“You don’t have to make any decisions, do any research on where and what to order, or drive to pick anything up. We choose the food. We deliver to you,” the service said on its website.

The customer will choose an available delivery window and To the Table STL will drop off meals in that time frame.

The service said it can’t accommodate food allergies or dietary restrictions "due to the nature of this service.”

It said there may be nights where the meal will be vegan or vegetarian, in which case the service said it will let the customer know ahead of time.