How you can send St. Louis health care workers lunch from Panera

ST. LOUIS — Panera announced an initiative that allows customers to send food directly to local hospitals.

Through the initiative, Panera Meals for Heroes, customers can choose from a list of hospitals in the area and they can send up to 100 meals.

Those who are interested in sending meals can click here and choose from participating medical facilities across the country, select the number of lunches you want to send and Panera will prepare and deliver the order.

Panera will also be waiving delivery fees for all Meals for Heroes orders.

Hospitals in the St. Louis area that are participating include SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and more.

Click here for more information on this initiative.



