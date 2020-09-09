x
St. Louis Kolache to open new location in south St. Louis next month

A post from the restaurant said they are just starting construction on the location at 5936 Southwest Avenue, but they are hoping for a mid-October opening date
ST. LOUIS — A breakfast and lunch spot with locations in Creve Coeur, Ballwin and O'Fallon is coming to the City of St. Louis next month.

St. Louis Kolache, the restaurant that specializes in the Central European sweet bread snack, will open its fourth location on Southwest Avenue at the right at the corner of Hampton.

A post from the restaurant said they are just starting construction on the location at 5936 Southwest Avenue, but they are hoping for a mid-October opening date.

"It's from the country of Czechoslovakia and it's basically a sweet bread and traditionally they did just a few flavors of it," owner Russell Clark told Show Me St. Louis in 2017, when he opened the location in Creve Coeur.

With savory options like bacon mac-n-cheese and sausage, egg and cheese, sweet options like s'mores and gooey butter cake, and special partnerships with Pappy's and Gioia's, there is a little something for everyone. 

For more information and to get a taste from their current locations, visit stlkolache.com.

