Lion’s Choice launches frozen custard in to-go pints

ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is now offering its classic frozen custard in larger to-go containers for customers to enjoy at home.

Guests can purchase 10-ounce containers of chocolate, vanilla or strawberry frozen custard for $3.50 each through the restaurant’s drive-thru.

The 10-ounce to-go custard is available at all Lion’s Choice locations.

Lion’s Choice said the custard has been a “fan favorite” since the restaurant first opened 52 years ago.

The restaurant also offers .25 mini cone, large cones, concretes, sundaes, shakes and root beer floats.

“As the weather warms up, our guests start to think about lighter items as well as frozen custard season. From our $.25 vanilla mini cone to the Orange Freeze, everyone has their favorite frozen treat. Now, our guests can take the famous frozen custard straight to their own freezers to enjoy at-home,” said Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice.

The to-go pints will be available for the foreseeable future.