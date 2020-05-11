Get an $8 pizza and support local during St. Louis Pizza Week

The first-ever St. Louis Pizza Week kicks off Nov. 17

ST. LOUIS — Do you love pizza enough to have it for an entire week? If so, you’re in luck.

The first-ever St. Louis Pizza Week kicks off Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 23. During the week, participating restaurants will offer $8 10-inch pizzas.

Restaurants will bake “their own spin on the wheel” from signature pizzas to secret menu specialties, organizers said on the St. Louis Pizza Week website.

Pizza week is similar to St. Louis Taco Week that was held last month.

Participating restaurants include:

Joanie's To Go

The Blue Duck

Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza

The Wood Shack Soulard

Edera Italian Eatery

Twin Oak Wood Fired Pizza & BBQ

Blues Fired Pizza

Red Oven Wood Fired Pizza

Favazza's on the Hill

"Let your Pizza Week Passport take you on a St. Louis adventure; map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds," organizers said on the website.

If you participate in pizza week, you’ll be eligible to win prizes. If you visit at least four places, you'll be entered to win $25 gift cards and a prize pack.