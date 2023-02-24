Lent 2023: St. Louis-area restaurants offering Fish Friday specials

These local restaurants are offering specials to meet your meatless Friday needs.

ST. LOUIS — Fish Fridays are back in the Lou! Several St. Louis-area businesses are offering seafood specials for Lent, the 40-day observance of fasting and prayer leading up to Easter Sunday.

If you're looking for a seafood special from your favorite local restaurant, 5 On Your Side is here to help.

Looking took attend a church fish fry? 5 On Your Side has a map to help you find one nearby.

Fridays during Lent, the restaurant inside Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel is offering a new fish sandwich special. It's a double-breaded and fried catfish po’boy on a baguette with a 16-spice remoulade sauce and a side of fries for $18.

Every Friday during Lent, Chicken Scratch at the City Foundry STL will be offering a fried fish sandwich special. For an additional cost, you can add on Scratch sauce, hot sauce or honey mustard and a side of macaroni salad, marinated kale or roasted beets.

Located at the family farm in Belleville, Illinois, Eckert’s County Restaurant and Cider Shed will offer several fish specials beginning Ash Wednesday and going every Friday through April 7. The specials include:

Fried cod basket with fries.

Fried cod platter with mac ‘n cheese and fries.

Fried cod by the pound (only available at the Country Restaurant).

Shrimp Caesar salad (only available at the Country Restaurant).

Located on South Grand Avenue, the King & I’s take on a Lenten fish fry is its mango fish, which is made with fried tilapia or salmon and topped with mango, red onion, carrots, cilantro and a Thai-style vinaigrette for $20.

Every Friday during Lent, KNEAD is offering a special fried white fish sandwich that's made with fried white fish, tartar sauce and lettuce on a sourdough brioche with a side of chips and a pickle.

The St. Louis-based roast beef chain is offering a crispy cod sandwich every Friday during Lent. The cod is served on a toasted sesame bun, a slice of Swiss cheese and tartar sauce for $5.95. Order it as a meal with fries and a drink for $9.45.

In collaboration with Tiny Chef and the Very Asian Foundation, Mission Taco Joint is serving the “Very Asian Taco” until March 26 at all locations. Each taco is $4 and is made with crispy battered calamari, Pixie sauce, lettuce, soy aioli, kimchi and cilantro on a flour tortilla.

A portion of sales from every taco will go to the Very Asian Foundation, an organization founded by 5 On Your Side’s Michelle Li that aims to shine a light on Asian experiences through advocacy and celebration. Its year-round menu items "Mango Hop-anero Shrimp Tacos" and "Baja Fish Tacos" are also available.

Rockwell Beer Co. is bringing back its seasonal Fish Fry lager for Lent. The light American lager comes in at 3.5% ABV and is described by the brewery as being “dry and delicately floral, without being fussy.”

BrassWELL, the dining concept inside Rockwell Beer Co.’s tasting room in the Grove, will also feature a fish sandwich special.

Every Friday during Lent, Salt + Smoke is offering a fish platter with Hawaiian rolls for $15.99.

All Schlafly brewpubs are serving up traditional Hefeweizen-battered cod and fries for dine-in and pickup.

Additionally, the Schlafly Tap Room is offering a salmon salad, a fish sandwich and mahi tacos. Schlafly Bottleworks is offering grilled salmon with rice and daily vegetables, and Schlafly Highland Square is serving a catfish po’boy sandwich.

Seven, located in Clayton, has announced an entire menu for Lent. It includes:

Smoked salmon cake sandwich ($18) – Smoked salmon on a brioche bun with mixed greens and dill dressing along with fries or a side salad.

Shrimp and grits ($24) – Tiger prawns, bell peppers and onions are sauteed in white wine and butter and served over cheddar grits.

Fish and chips ($19) – Beer-battered cod with wedge fried potatoes and a house-made tartar sauce.

Fish street tacos ($18) – Grilled or cornbread-fried mahi tuna tacos with pickled red cabbage, avocado mousse and corn relish.

Fish and shrimp gumbo ($18) – A New Orleans classic served with rice.

Located in the City Foundry STL, Sureste is offering some Lent-friendly Mexican dishes. They include:

Pescado al tikin’xik tacos – Tacos loaded with achiote-roasted fish, xnipec habanero salsa, red onion and guero chili peppers.

Ceviche classico – Fresh wild-caught fish marinated in citrus juice.

Wildwood Pub & Grill has an entire menu available every Friday for Lent. The menu includes:

Seafood duo appetizer ($18) – Crispy battered shrimp and mini jumbo lump crab cakes.

Salmon spinach salad ($20) – Grilled salmon served over baby spinach with red onion, craisins, parmesan, pistachios and mushrooms.

Catfish platter ($19) – Hand-battered fried catfish with cornbread hushpuppies, cole slaw and chips.

Shrimp po’boy ($17) – Crispy battered shrimp on a toasted hoagie with lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, pickles and house-made kayo sauce served alongside sweet potato fries.

Fish ‘n chips ($17) – Hand-breaded cod with cole slaw and chips.

Cod sandwich ($17) – Hand-battered cod, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a garlic butter toasted hoagie with chips.

Blackened fish tacos ($16) – Three flour tacos filled with blackened cod, pico de gallo, lettuce and a jalapeno ranch sauce. The tacos are roasted corn-and-pepper medley.

Bang bang shrimp tacos ($16) – Three flour tacos filled with popcorn shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce and a chipotle mayo. The tacos are served with chips and salsa.

Winslow’s Table, a restaurant/market located in University City, is offering a fried fish sandwich lunch special throughout the fish fry season. Get it fast because it’s only available while supplies last.