St. Louis restaurant steps in to help another restaurant after temporary COVID-19 closure

Steve's Hot Dogs raised nearly $1,500 to support the team at Crown Candy

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis restaurant recently stepped in to help another restaurant after it had to close for several days due to COVID-19.

Steve's Hot Dogs and Crown Candy recently teamed up for the "BLT dog," which was a hot dog available at Steve's that included Crown Candy's famous bacon.

The BLT dog went on sale on Jan. 6 and then on Jan. 14, Crown Candy owner Andy Karandzieff announced he would be closing the store for a few days due to COVID-19.

Steve's Hot Dogs then stepped in and decided to donate 50% of every BLT dog sold to support the staff of Crown Candy while they were sidelined due to COVID-19.

On Jan. 22, Steve's Hot Dogs said it raised nearly $1,500 to support the team at Crown Candy.

Crown Candy reopened on Jan. 22.

"Our entire team is so grateful for all the love and support you have shown us. A big shout out goes to Steve's Hot Dogs and everyone that got a BLT Dog! We look forward to the opportunity to pay it forward!" Crown Candy wrote on Facebook.

Crown Candy is in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood at 1401 St. Louis Ave.

Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Ave.