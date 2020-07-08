St. Louis’ top restaurants and chefs join forces for ‘A World Without Cancer Day’

Local restaurants that participate will donate 5% of their profits to support Pedal the Cause

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ top restaurants and chefs will join forces to create a “world without cancer” by taking part in Pedal the Cause’s ‘A World Without Cancer Day’ on Aug. 7.

The day is an opportunity for the St. Louis community to join the movement to end cancer by donating to their favorite ‘Pedal the Cause’ participant.

This year, Pedal the Cause Inspired will take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sept. 26 and 27.

Local restaurants that participate will donate 5% of their profits to support Pedal the Cause in their efforts to fund cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“A World Without Cancer Day is the kick-off to Pedal the Cause season in St. Louis,” says David Drier, Executive Director of Pedal the Cause. “We are thrilled to have so many long-standing restaurant partners participating again this year, even though we recognize the restaurant industry has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis. We hope this day drives incremental new business to all our restaurant partners making it a successful day for everyone. Thank you to our chefs and our participants for their enthusiasm and continued support as we work together as a community to create a world without cancer.”

Participating restaurants include: Companion Bakery & Cafe (Ladue location) Herbie’s, Kingside Diner (both locations), Mai Lee, Nudo House (both locations), Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, PW Pizza (dine in only), Seoul Taco (Chesterfield, the Loop and the Grove locations), Shake Shack (both locations) and The Dam.

Since 2010, Pedal the Cause has donated over $29 million to fund cancer research.

