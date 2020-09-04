ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A group of local restaurants is coming together to feed 300 health care workers on Friday.

Agostino's Italian Restaurant & Bar announced Wednesday that it and several of its restaurant families are working together to make sure health care workers don't go hungry while working long shifts.

John Mineo Jr. of John Mineo's Italian Restaurant organized the delivery, and all the participating restaurants are sharing the expenses to make it happen.

The food will be delivered to a local hospital at 11 a.m. Friday.

"We are grateful to you all. Let’s all be grateful for their dedication and strength as they are our true heroes. May God Bless You," Agostino's wrote on Facebook.

The other restaurants participating are John Mineo’s, Il Bel Lago, Giovanni’s Kitchen, Paul Manno’s, Filippo’s, Paul Mineo’s, Benedetto’s and Sapore

Agostino's said the group is working to organize a weekly delivery, but the details haven't been finalized.

