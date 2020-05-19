St. Louisans could soon be dining on public streets

The city is now accepting applications from restaurants and bars to temporarily expand outdoor seating, while keeping social distancing measures in mind

ST. LOUIS — The near future of dining out and drinking in St. Louis is about to look even more different. Like, grabbing drinks on a public street. Having lunch on a sidewalk. And grabbing dinner at a location that’s not at all a restaurant.

The City of St. Louis is now accepting applications for a new permit that’ll allow restaurants to add or expand temporary outdoor dining and seating all in the name of getting the economy going while keeping residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see this as an opportunity to help our restaurants be able to serve more customers while still being able to practice good social distancing,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The city is allowing business owners to get a little creative, especially encouraging them to consider three seating expansions: using private property, nearby sidewalks and even public streets.

No matter how a restaurant or bar hopes to expand outdoor seating, all businesses must still abide by social distancing measures to keep staff and guests safe and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars can apply for the new 2020 Temporary Outdoor Seating Expansion permit online for free. The city is hoping to process and issue permits within a week or less.

Restaurants interested in applying

Applications are available on the City of St. Louis’ website. Once finishing the application, all required documents should be emailed to howsert@stlouis-mo.gov.

The City of St. Louis Office of Special Events can answer any additional questions over the phone at 314-589-6640 or using the email listed above.