St. Louis company, rootberry, opens ghost kitchen with expanded menu

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis company is opening an extended menu and service thanks to a "ghost kitchen."
rootberry, a plant-powered food company, was founded in June 2021 and offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat foods. These meals are available through delivery or at several retail locations.
The company is expanding its operation at its Richmond Heights headquarters to include a ghost kitchen to offer an expanded menu.
A "ghost kitchen" is a restaurant, with no dining space. The space will be just the kitchen, preparing meals for different orders.
This concept expands on delivery services with companies including GrubHub and DoorDash. The company hopes in the future to be available for pick-up orders as well.
“In our first year of serving the St. Louis community, we’ve made great progress on our mission for more people to enjoy more plants, more often. And because we know most people decide what they’re going to eat within an hour of eating it, our new ghost kitchen serves the desire for spontaneity with dishes prepared fresh from our kitchen that are delivered in an hour or less,” said rootberry Co-founder and President, Marc Connor. “We’ve heard people would love a restaurant experience so we’re carefully experimenting and exploring all the ways to bring rootberry to life. With a rotation of seasonal dishes, the ghost kitchen’s menu allows us to showcase our culinary creativity around plant-based eating. Consumers can order a dish that they are craving to eat right now; and they can also order rootberry’s packaged meals to enjoy later in the week.”
Additional plans for catering and a restaurant are in the beginning phases as the company continues to expand.
The rootberry ghost kitchen will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.