Soda Fountain picks 'freak shake' contest winner

The freak shake contest winner received a $100 gift card

ST. LOUIS — Soda Fountain at Union Station held a freak shake contest while everyone has been spending a lot of time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several people entered the contest with some incredible shakes. On May 4, the restaurant picked the winner.

With more than 500 votes, the "Rainbow Explosion" took first place! The creator of the shake won a $100 gift card to Soda Fountain. The shake featured an entire cupcake, cotton candy, lollipops and a donut.

Soda Fountain said, since everyone did so well with their shakes, every participant will receive "a little something."

Those who participated had to a picture or video tutorial of their freak shake creation and submit it to one of Soda Fountain’s social media channels.

The restaurant accepted submissions through April 30.

You may be thinking to yourself, what is a freak shake? Well, Soda Fountain defines it as an unusual and unexpected improvement to your everyday milkshake.

Take the restaurant’s Cotton Candy Freak Shake for example. It features Clementine’s Naughty & Nice ice cream, a vanilla frosted sprinkle rim, topped with a lollipop, rock candy, cotton candy, a gummy shark and whipped cream.

When making a freak shake, these are the questions you should be asking yourself:

What’s your base ice cream?

What’s on the rim of your glass?

What are you mixing in?

What are your toppings?

What are you calling your creation?

You can see all of the submissions on Soda Fountain’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

PHOTOS: Soda Fountain freak shake contest submissions 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5