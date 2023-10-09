Get $5 taco specials around the area for St. Louis Taco Week

From Oct. 9-15, restaurants all over the area will be offering $5 taco specials as part of St. Louis Taco Week.

ST. LOUIS — Taco lovers, this is your week!

From Oct. 9-15, restaurants all over the area will be offering $5 taco specials as part of St. Louis Taco Week. The goal of Taco Week is to get taco lovers out to a new restaurant or back to an old favorite.

The website has a few "commandments" for taco lovers to keep in mind. They aren't mandatory but are suggested best practices.

They could run out: Get out early if you really want to get the $5 taco special. There will likely be waits: If you are heading to one of your favorites, there might be a larger crowd than you are used to. Tip like a pro: If you are getting a taco plate that would ordinarily cost $10, consider a little extra for the servers that are probably busier than normal. Buy a drink and/or other food: Consider grabbing a side or a drink to to with your taco special. Check social media: Restaurants will be encouraged to post their wait times and remaining stock of tacos for the day. Dine-in might be required: Some restaurants may require you to dine in to take advantage of the Taco Week special.

