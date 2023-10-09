Get $5 taco specials around the area for St. Louis Taco Week

ST. LOUIS — Taco lovers, this is your week!
From Oct. 9-15, restaurants all over the area will be offering $5 taco specials as part of St. Louis Taco Week. The goal of Taco Week is to get taco lovers out to a new restaurant or back to an old favorite.
The website has a few "commandments" for taco lovers to keep in mind. They aren't mandatory but are suggested best practices.
- They could run out: Get out early if you really want to get the $5 taco special.
- There will likely be waits: If you are heading to one of your favorites, there might be a larger crowd than you are used to.
- Tip like a pro: If you are getting a taco plate that would ordinarily cost $10, consider a little extra for the servers that are probably busier than normal.
- Buy a drink and/or other food: Consider grabbing a side or a drink to to with your taco special.
- Check social media: Restaurants will be encouraged to post their wait times and remaining stock of tacos for the day.
- Dine-in might be required: Some restaurants may require you to dine in to take advantage of the Taco Week special.
Participating restaurants include:
- Alpha Brewing Company
- Amigos Cantina
- BLTs
- The Blue Duck
- Bob's Drive-in
- Bootleggin'
- Cantina Laredo
- Carnivore
- Condado
- Crafted Food and Cocktails
- Duke's Soulard
- El Burro Loco
- Milagro Azteca
- Hotel St. Louis
- Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill
- La Tejana
- Mission Taco Joint
- Ott's Tavern Millstadt Fish Stand
- Padrinos Mexican Restaurant
- Pit Stop
- Press
- Sal y Limon Mexican Grille
- ShapShooter Pit and Grill
- Sunny's Cantina
- Taco Buddha
- Taco Drip
- Terror Tacos
- The Brothers Beer and Bourbon House
- The Wood Shack
- Tacos @ Trops
- Weekend at Baudy's
