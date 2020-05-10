Get a cheap taco fix, help restaurants during St. Louis Taco Week

Organizers are working on printing "Taco Passports," which diners can get stamped at the participating restaurants during the week

ST. LOUIS — Why stop at Taco Tuesday when you can enjoy taco specials every day during St. Louis Taco Week?

Chefs from 15 St. Louis restaurants will prepare their own "unique take on taco" with a $5 taco special from Oct. 19-26.

"The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and St. Louis-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places!" according to the event website.

Organizers are working on printing "Taco Passports," which diners can get stamped at the participating restaurants during the week. If they collect at least four stamps, they can be eligible for prizes.

The participating restaurants include well-known Mexican restaurants around the area including Taco Circus, Mission Taco Joint and El Burro Loco. Restaurants specializing in other cuisines will also take part, including Crispy Edge Global Potstickers and The Blue Duck.

The event organizers have come up with the following list of "commandments" for participants to follow:

They could run out. We expect that the restaurants will be extremely busy. So, if a place runs out toward the end of a shift, handle it like an adult, go back the next day (earlier), order your taco special and thank them for working hard. Please be nice to our restaurants.

There'll likely be waits: The excitement for the first-ever St. Louis Taco Week has been building! Don't be surprised if restaurants have waits. In fact, be surprised if they don't.

Tip like a pro: $5 brings out the cheap in all of us, but really, you're likely getting a $10+ taco special, so please tip at least 20%. The people who are serving you are working harder during Taco Week than an average week. A kind word will also be welcome – these people are our friends and neighbors.

You should buy a drink and/or other food: Purchase of sides and extras is not a requirement, but we think it says a lot to those working hard to bring you an extraordinary experience. Grab some queso, an iced tea, soda, or cocktail and say thanks!

Check social media. Restaurants will be encouraged to post their waits and remaining tacos for the day on their social platforms. Also don't forget to share and tag your photos with #STLTacoWeek

Dine-in (optional due to COVID). Just a final note that many restaurants may require you dine-in for their taco specials. Take-out may be subjected to a surge charge depending on each restaurant's policy. Make sure to double-check the Official Taco Week Passport to confirm which locations offer carry-out and which locations are dine-in only.