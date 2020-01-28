ST. LOUIS — The finest chefs and mixologists in St. Louis are coming together in April to help end childhood hunger in America.

The event is called St. Louis’ Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry and takes place on April 21 at St. Louis Union Station.

It includes unlimited bites and sips from more than 35 local chefs, mixologists, brewers, and winemakers, along with live music and games.

Early bird ticket prices start at $75 for general admission but will increase to $90 after March 22.

Event co-chair Qui Tran says Taste of the Nation is the only event of its kind where 100% of event proceeds support efforts to end childhood hunger.

Other participating restaurants include Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Nudo House, Mai Lee, Vicia, Pappy’s Smokehouse, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, Sidney Street, Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery, Salt & Smoke, Union Loafers and Winslow’s Table.

To learn more about St. Louis’ Taste of the Nation or to purchase your tickets, visit here.

