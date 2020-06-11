These restaurants are participating in St. Louis' virtual wing week

It's a battle to be the 'Lord of the Wings'

ST. LOUIS — If you love chicken wings, this St. Louis event is for you.

'Lord of the wings STL' wing week will be held from Nov. 9 until Nov. 15.

During wing week, visit these participating restaurants: Molly’s in Soulard, 314 City Bar, Bootleggin’ BBQ, Angry Beaver, Salt n Smoke, Alpha Brewery, Wing Runner/Beast, Brick River, Sugarfire, MO Bar & Grille, Shaved Duck, Over/Under and Wood Shack.

You can order their wing special for dine-in, carry out or delivery and be the judge yourself. You'll be able to rate your experience by sharing your thoughts and favorites on social media. Guests will be encouraged to do a video review and each video review posted will be an entry to win one of several prizes.

According to a release, the official judges will do a blind tasting virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. All participating restaurants will deliver several wings - one for each judge. The rating scale is 1-10 on overall taste (75%): flavor, spice, sauce, and preparation/appearance (25%): over/undercooked, soggy, appetizing, etc.

“This virtual wing contest among restaurants is designed to help drive traffic for restaurants in the surrounding area with a friendly competition,” said Brenton Brown, Owner of Bootleggin’ BBQ. “Like many small businesses, restaurants are suffering during this global pandemic. These thirteen restaurants came together to not only support one another, but the community as well by bringing a new, safe, and exciting event to St. Louis.”