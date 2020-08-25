St. Nicholas Greek Festival announces plans for 2020

The 103rd annual event is still on this year but will take place in a different format than usual

ST. LOUIS — A beloved St. Louis event that’s been going on for more than 100 years is breaking tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 103rd St. Nicholas Greek Festival is still on this year but will take place in a different format than usual.

“After much thought and discussion, and for the safety of our patrons and volunteers, our annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival will be moving locations,” festival organizers announced in a news release Monday night.

The festival usually takes place at St. Nicholas Green Orthodox Church on Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End, but this year, it’ll move to the St. Nicholas Family Life Center in west St. Louis County.

The celebration with live music, entertainment and shopping won’t happen due to crowd concerns, but the pandemic won’t stop the Greek food from being served up to hungry visitors.

The Greek festival is moving to an online ordering, curbside-only pickup system for 2020. Orders can be placed on the festival’s website.

“The Greek Festival has become a St. Louis tradition, and we are honored to be able to offer our loyal patrons Greek food this Labor Day weekend, in a modified format,” the release stated.

The St. Nicholas Greek Festival is set to take place from Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7. Food will be available from 3-7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. the rest of the holiday weekend.

St. Nicholas Family Life Center is located at 12550 South Forty Drive in Town & Country.