Start Bar closed until further notice due to coronavirus restrictions

ST. LOUIS — Start Bar is closing until further notice due to coronavirus restrictions in the City of St. Louis.

The bar made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

Start Bar staff owners said they don’t know when they will be able to reopen and expressed concerns for the future of downtown St. Louis.

“We’re also concerned for everyone who has worked so hard to build this city up to the strongest it has been in years. So much hard work from so many to build all of Downtown St. Louis into an economic powerhouse might all be for nothing and permanently lost if we don’t take action,” they wrote.

The owners went on the thank their customers and supporters through the years.

“We want to give a heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing supporters, customers, and staff over the years. Your support means more now than ever. We hope we can see you all again soon. We love you STL.”

The city ordered Start Bar to close last month, saying it violated the city's orders. The bar reopened Aug. 11. According to the bar's Instagram account, bar management met with the city to "resolve their differences" and submitted a proposal for bar and nightlife guidelines.