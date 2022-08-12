Calling all Steves! Eat half-off at Steve's Hot Dogs Friday only

ST. LOUIS — If your name is Steve, you live near St. Louis and you like hot dogs, today is your lucky day.
In honor of Steve's Hot Dogs' founder Steve Ewing's birthday, on Friday, Aug. 12 only, anyone with the name Steve and a photo ID proving so, can receive 50% their meal at Steve's Hot Dogs.
Any Steve can stop by all day Friday for dine-in or carryout to get the discount.
Steve's Hot Dogs is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and is located at 3145 S. Grand Boulevard.
