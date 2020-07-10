The 'Campfire Dog' comes with apples, ricotta cream and caramel sauce

Two St. Louis favorites teamed up to create a ‘campfire dog’

ST. LOUIS — Does it get any more fall-themed than this?

Two St. Louis favorites teamed up to create a ‘Campfire Dog.’

The Eckert's Campfire Dog at Steve’s Hot Dogs is an all-beef smoked dog topped with a sweet Ricotta cream sauce, warm cinnamon apples and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

It’s apple-picking season at Eckert’s and the Golden Delicious apples used in the recipe come from there.

The campfire dog will be available on Oct. 7 and you can preorder it here for $7.99.

"Our customers have been asking for a sweet-meets-savory dog for a long time. Our team worked with Eckert's to develop a recipe that encompasses so many of the iconic flavors of fall. We think this one will become a seasonal St. Louis favorite with our customers," Steve said.

Steve’s Hot Dogs said as with all Steve's Hot Dogs collaborations, $1 from every dog sold will go toward the #FeedThePeople fund, which provides meals for those in need on a no-questions-asked basis. The hot dog spot is known for collaborating with other St. Louis restaurants including Dogtown Pizza and Gioia's Deli.

Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Ave in St. Louis.