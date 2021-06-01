Steve's Hot Dogs serving up 'BLT dog' with bacon from Crown Candy

The limited-time special will be available starting on Jan. 6 while supplies last at Steve's Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis restaurants are collaborating for a limited edition menu item.

Steve's Hot Dogs and Crown Candy Kitchen announced they've teamed up to create the 'Crown Candy B.L.T Dog.' It's a smoked hot dog piled high with Crown Candy's famous bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard.

The limited-time special will be available starting on Jan. 6 while supplies last at Steve's Hot Dogs. You can order online for carryout, dine-in or delivery and patio service.

Crown Candy Kitchen has been serving up its legendary malts, shakes and BLTs since 1913.

"Two great restaurants. Nothing better than a BLT from Crown Candy and a hot dog from Steve’s. I can only imagine how great it tastes when you combine them!" Susan Hood wrote on Facebook.

Last month, Steve's Hot Dogs teamed up with Strange Donuts for a 'DONE DOG,' which was a customer favorite back in 2014.

Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Ave.

This month's collab will be w/the LEGENDS at @CrownCandy. Since 1913, they've served legendary malts, shakes & BLT's. T͟o͟m͟o͟r͟r͟o͟w͟, we launch the 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝑩.𝑳.𝑻. 𝑫𝒐𝒈 - a smoked dog piled high w/CC's famous bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup & mustard. pic.twitter.com/BLpjklj9AJ — Steve's Hot Dogs - St. Louis (@steveshotdogs) January 5, 2021