Steve's Hot Dogs serving up 'BLT dog' with bacon from Crown Candy

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis restaurants are collaborating for a limited edition menu item.
Steve's Hot Dogs and Crown Candy Kitchen announced they've teamed up to create the 'Crown Candy B.L.T Dog.' It's a smoked hot dog piled high with Crown Candy's famous bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
The limited-time special will be available starting on Jan. 6 while supplies last at Steve's Hot Dogs. You can order online for carryout, dine-in or delivery and patio service.
Crown Candy Kitchen has been serving up its legendary malts, shakes and BLTs since 1913.
"Two great restaurants. Nothing better than a BLT from Crown Candy and a hot dog from Steve’s. I can only imagine how great it tastes when you combine them!" Susan Hood wrote on Facebook.
Last month, Steve's Hot Dogs teamed up with Strange Donuts for a 'DONE DOG,' which was a customer favorite back in 2014.
Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Ave.
