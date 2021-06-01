x
Steve's Hot Dogs serving up 'BLT dog' with bacon from Crown Candy

The limited-time special will be available starting on Jan. 6 while supplies last at Steve's Hot Dogs
Credit: Facebook: Steve's Hot Dogs

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis restaurants are collaborating for a limited edition menu item. 

Steve's Hot Dogs and Crown Candy Kitchen announced they've teamed up to create the 'Crown Candy B.L.T Dog.' It's a smoked hot dog piled high with Crown Candy's famous bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and mustard.

The limited-time special will be available starting on Jan. 6 while supplies last at Steve's Hot Dogs. You can order online for carryout, dine-in or delivery and patio service. 

Crown Candy Kitchen has been serving up its legendary malts, shakes and BLTs since 1913. 

"Two great restaurants. Nothing better than a BLT from Crown Candy and a hot dog from Steve’s. I can only imagine how great it tastes when you combine them!" Susan Hood wrote on Facebook.

Last month, Steve's Hot Dogs teamed up with Strange Donuts for a 'DONE DOG,' which was a customer favorite back in 2014. 

Steve's Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Ave.

