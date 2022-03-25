Oysters and stouts take over St. Louis this weekend

More than 80,000 oysters are flown in for an all-out shuckfest.

ST. LOUIS — It will be shucking galore in St. Louis this weekend as the 22nd annual Schlafly Stout and Oyster Festival returns for an in-person event. This is the largest oyster festival in the Midwest and it draws people from all over the U.S. after being called the best food festival to attend in March.

Some 80,000 oysters on the half shell have been flown in. There will be three raw bars and multiple other specialties like Rockefeller, oyster chowder, fried oysters and roasted oysters.

The festival started in 2000 with hundreds attending the first event when it was held in the upper club room of the Schlafly Tap Room. It now overflows into the parking lot with two huge tents.

Even if you don't like oysters or beer, you can come out for the live music, the competitions between the "star shuckers" and non-oyster food offerings will be available. Stephen Hale is Schlafly's founding brewer and said you don't want to miss the "Shuckerdome."

"That's where many but not all of our star shuckers are there, shucking their East Coast or West Coast oysters," Hale said. "We also have a crew from the 'No Coast' like Denver and other areas not affiliated with a coast."

Beer lovers will have 15 specific stouts brewed just for this festival, including a special oyster stout.

"We'll have a stout sampler you can carry with you that looks like a taco so you fold it up and can carry it around with you as you sample the stouts and oysters together," Hale said.

There will be plenty of non-stout beers flowing as well. But Hale explained why stouts are the way to go if you're downing oysters.

"It is a great combination from a food and gastronomy perspective due to the salinity of the oyster and the roasted taste from the salt," he explained.

The temperatures will be cold so it will be a good time to dance to the multiple bands showcased in the Shuckerdome.

Friday, March 25

5 - 6:30 p.m.: Skeet Rodgers & the Inner City Blues Band

7 - 9 p.m.: Funky Butt Brass Band

Saturday, March 26

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Moon Valley

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.: Bootycoustic

2 - 3:30 p.m.: The Grooveliner

4 - 5:30 p.m.: Saint Boogie Brass Band

6 - 8:15 p.m.: Sean Canan Voodoo Players

8:30 - 9:00 p.m.: East Coast vs. West Coast vs Mid-Coast Shuck Off

Hale explained the Shuck Off event is quite the sight to see.

"The first shucker shucks half a dozen oysters, the second shucker enjoys those oysters as quickly as possible one at a time and the third shucker downs a pint of beer and the winner gets to take home the trophy that of course is an oyster!" Hale explained.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to use public transportation, cabs, rideshare services, bikes or walk as parking is limited. Also bring credit cards as no cash will be accepted. Several safety measures will be in place so you feel safe to come out and join your friends for one of the largest in-person festivals in the city this year.