CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sugarfire Smoke House is crossing state lines again, bringing its barbecue empire into Iowa.

Sugarfire will open a restaurant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in May. The restaurant will be the 16th Sugarfire location, and first in Iowa. A new location in Dallas was supposed to be the 16th spot, but the Cedar Rapids location is now set to open first.

RELATED: Sugarfire to fire up its first location in Texas

The bank-building-turned-restaurant will feature an outdoor patio, enough room for 92 diners and a drive-thru, a first for a Sugarfire restaurant.

Work will begin early this month.

Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs of Sugarfire are joining forces with their longtime restaurant insurance provider JD Powers to make the restaurant a reality.

Powers will work with his brother Henry — who operates a small, grass-fed cattle farm — to bring high-quality meat to the new location.

Besides having several locations in the St. Louis area and around Missouri, Sugarfire has restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Colorado.

What's Cookin' in the Lou:

'Tacoz,' soccer to come together at new bar

Nomad now open inside Tamm Avenue Bar

St. Louis area fish fry guide

Sip wine and champagne from across the globe while exploring the science center

Chris' Pancake & Dining reopens after truck crashes into south city restaurant

Food truck focused on Jordanian cuisine coming to St. Louis