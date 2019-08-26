WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Sugarfire Smoke House is coming to Wentzville.

The popular BBQ restaurant announced it’ll open by November within The Junction development near Interstate 70 and Interstate 64.

“It’s extremely exciting to bring our love for Sugarfire and Wentzville together with an idea we’ve kicked around for years,” said co-owner Matt Martin. “Sugarfire Wentzville will be the first of its kind in many ways, and we think this location offers something special to the community we’ve had the pleasure of growing up in.”

Martin and co-owner Jim Cook grew up in Wentzville and said they’re excited to bring the famous barbecue to their backyard.

At 5,000 square feet, it’ll be Sugarfire’s largest location to date with seating for up to 110 guests.

LISTEN: Subscribe to the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast

Green Olive Media

The Wentzville location will have several unique features, including a rooftop patio and a private event space. There will be extra seating on a 2,000-square-foot lower outdoor patio, which also will include two sand volleyball courts, a full bar and a fast-option menu. The courts will host competitive and recreational leagues.

The city’s famous pink fire truck will frequent the BBQ joint to hose off the volleyball courts.

RELATED: St. Louis-style BBQ: Why we're as good as we think we are

Inside, the barbecue restaurant will pay tribute to the city’s railroad roots. Décor will include industrial accents, steel and reclaimed wood.

“With such history in our own backyard, we think the train theme is right on track with our city’s roots,” Martin said.

Green Olive Media

The menu will be consistent with other Sugarfire locations.

A 3,500-square-foot private event space dubbed ‘Sugarfire Reserve’ will open next door, housing a sound-system, three TVs and a full bar. It’ll be able to host up to 85 people. It’ll also feature a first-of-its-kind brunch package.

Sugarfire Wentzville will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. or until sold out. The address for the new location is 1101 Lodora Drive.

Sugarfire expects the location to open by November but hasn’t released an exact date.

Photos: Sugarfire Smoke House opening location in Wentzville Brisket and french fries Pork belly hush puppies Smoked fried artichokes Smoked chicken caesar salad Cracker Jack salad Chef salad Chicken biscuit PBLT Meat Daddy plate Smoked portobello sandwich

What's Cookin' in the Lou: