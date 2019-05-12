ST. LOUIS — Sugarfire to fire up its first location in Texas

Sugarfire Smoke House is venturing into the land of brisket, opening its first location in Texas.

The popular St. Louis barbecue joint announced Thursday that it plans to open what will be its 16th location in Dallas. It’s slated to open by June 2020 within the Lake Highland’s Creekside development in north Texas.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to bring Sugarfire Smoke House to Dallas,” said Kevin Klika, who will operate the location. “Here in Texas, barbecue is no joke, but we know Sugarfire will bring a barbecue bliss this community has yet to experience!”

Sugarfire will be situated by an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Fireside Pies. The location will be 3,200 square feet with seating for up to 68 people. It’ll feature an outdoor patio and multiple bars.

The menu you will be consistent with what is served at all of Sugarfire’s locations.

Besides having several locations in the St. Louis area and around Missouri, Sugarfire has restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Colorado.

Sugarfire Smoke House

6750 Abrams Rd.

Suite 110

Dallas, Texas 75231

Hours: 7 days a week, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. or until sold out

