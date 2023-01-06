Sugarfire Smokehouse opening new location in Jefferson County

The restaurant, located at 2204 Michigan Ave., opens on Jan. 9.

ARNOLD, Missouri — Local barbecue restaurant chain Sugarfire Smokehouse is opening its first location in Arnold.

The restaurant, located at 2204 Michigan Ave., opens on Jan. 9. It will be Sugarfire's 8th Missouri location and 14th location overall.

The 5,300 square-foot space in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center includes a 100-seat banquet room, a fast-casual dining room, and a patio area set to open in the spring, according to a release from the franchise.

“A commitment to our neighbors is one of the most integral parts of the Sugarfire culture,” co-owner Tom Lombardo said in the release.

“We are beyond elated to bring Sugarfire to Jefferson County," added co-owner Gregg Medeiros. "Prior to opening our O'Fallon location, I owned and operated restaurants in Jefferson County for many years. It's my home. The community is my family. We look forward to many years of enriching and serving the community.”

The location's menu will include Sugarfire’s classic barbecue main plates with side options that change daily. Favorites such as the Double-Pattied Burger, The Big Muddy and Brisket Cheesesteak will also be served, as well as daily specials.

Housemade pies from owner and Pastry Chef Carolyn Downs will also be sold.