Ice cream sandwich shop coming to St. Louis

St. Louisans will find Sugarwitch on the patio of Olio on Saturdays beginning July 3

ST. LOUIS — Ice cream sandwich shop Sugarwitch announced its permanent relocation to St. Louis.

St. Louisans will find Sugarwitch on the patio of Olio on Saturdays beginning July 3. The pop-up shop will be inside Kabine One, which is a vintage Airstream trailer, from noon-6 p.m.

Sugarwitch is a queer-owned and operated business that makes small-batch ice cream sandwiches and frozen novelties using locally sourced and sustainably produced ingredients, according to a news release.

Every ice cream sandwich is named after witches of literature and lore. Some of the names include Ursula, Elphaba, Sabrina and Tonks.

“Ice cream is first and foremost about fun, and that’s how Martha and I have always approached it,” co-founder Sophie Mendelson said in the release. “Part of that is celebrating these powerful witches, which is an expression of our ‘inner kids’ as well as our queerness. Then there’s the indulgence of the ice cream itself. That pairing feels decadent and maximalist and wicked in the best way.”

The shop was founded by Mendelson and Martha Bass while they were graduate students at the University of Missouri in Columbia. When a job offer brought the couple to St. Louis, they knew they couldn’t leave their ice cream dreams behind.

“It was difficult to leave the warmth and enthusiasm of our Columbia community, whose support was truly the reason we were able to start this project,” Bass said. “But we’re so grateful to have landed in St. Louis with its vibrant restaurant scene, and we’re incredibly excited for the next chapter of this endeavor.”

Visit the Sugarwitch website for a look at the menu.

Olio – and the airstream that'll house Sugarwitch – is located at 1634 Tower Grove Ave. in the Botanical Heights neighborhood.