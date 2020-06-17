St. Louis’ frozen pizza market just got a saucy new addition

We have a feeling a lot of locals will be chomping at the bit to give this one a try

ST. LOUIS — The frozen pizza aisle at St. Louis area grocery stores is making way for a new stack of thin-crust pies. And we have a feeling a lot of locals will be chomping at the bit to give this one a try.

Syberg’s has launched a new frozen pizza line.

“Taking everything that is loved about the St. Louis style thin crust pizza and putting Syberg’s spin on it; it’s sure to be a household favorite,” a restaurant spokesperson told 5 On Your Side about the new offerings.

That includes swapping out pizza sauce and slathering on that famous wing sauce instead for a hot wing pizza you didn’t know you needed.

The 12-inch pizzas come in three flavors:

Syberg's Signature Chicken – Featuring Syberg's Famous Wing Sauce as the sauce base, grilled chicken and Syberg’s cheese blend

– Featuring Syberg's Famous Wing Sauce as the sauce base, grilled chicken and Syberg’s cheese blend Syberg's Original Joe Mama's – House pizza sauce loaded with signature pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham and Syberg’s cheese blend

– House pizza sauce loaded with signature pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham and Syberg’s cheese blend Syberg's Double Pepperoni – House pizza sauce loaded with double pepperoni and Syberg’s cheese blend

The pizzas are available now at local Schnucks and Dierbergs stores.

Syberg’s is just the latest addition to the frozen pizza game at St. Louis grocery stores. And hey, we’re not complaining.

Besides the classics from Dogtown Pizza and Mama Lucia’s, 4 Hands launched a line of pies that collaborate with several other St. Louis favorites (like Red Hot Riplets, Lion’s Choice, Sugarfire and Mission Taco).

Gioia’s also collaborated with Dogtown Pizza for a frozen pizza version of its famous hot salami sandwich.