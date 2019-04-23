UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Taco Buddha is reopening this week after being shut down in January due to a fire.

An electrical fire destroyed their entire office and communication system and forced them to close their doors.

The restaurant will reopen on April 25.

The restaurant expressed how thankful they are to the community for their continued support.

“There aren’t enough words to express how thankful we are for the love and support we’ve received from the community after the fire,” the post read. “Having you guys cheer us on made all the hurdles these last few months so much easier.”

Taco Buddha The time has finally come to taco 'bout getting the neighborhood back together over 🌮🌮🌮!!! 🌶 It is with great excitement and gratitude that we announce our official GRAND REOPENING date... ⭐️ APRIL...

Taco Buddha HAPPY REOPENING WEEK, TACO BUDDHA FAM!!! ✌️❤️🌮

Taco Buddha is located at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City.

