The Taste in Ferguson still happening this year, but will look a little different

The annual event will be a drive-thru

FERGUSON, Mo. — An annual foodie event in Ferguson is still happening this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’ll look a little different.

The eighth annual ‘Taste in Ferguson’ will be drive-thru and boxed style as the pandemic continues.

It’ll be held on Sept. 13 at the Savoy Banquet Center at 119 S. Florissant Rd. in Ferguson.

Guests will be able to buy tickets online through Facebook, Instagram and the website, www.thetasteinferguson.com or in person at the Ferguson Farmer’s Market on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 or at Robinwood Automotive and Paul’s Market in Ferguson.

According to a release from event organizers, tickets holders will be able to drive thru the Savoy and pick up a custom to-go box with individually packaged food from participating restaurants which include: Cupcake Fetish, Made by Lia, Helfer’s Bakery, Mann’s Meats, Adam’s Ribs, Paul’s Market, Pho Long, Red’s BBQ, Just Chicken, Papa Murphy’s, Amore Pizza and Drake’s Place.

“We stand committed to supporting our restaurants in this time of hardship and continuing to create educational opportunities for the youth in the wake of such uncertain times. We believe this is a vital time to come together and lift up one another and what better way to do so then through community and children,” the press release said.

Below are the ticket options

Sampler box: $35 and will include a box full of samples of delicious foods from participating restaurants. Your ticket purchase helps to support each restaurant and the scholarships for area youth.



Sampler box PLUS: $50 and will include a box full of samples of delicious food from participating restaurants along with custom re-usable utensils and a “box” sized custom beverage container. Your ticket purchase helps to support each restaurant and the scholarships for area youth.

Feed a hero box: $35 will include everything listed in the sampler box and will be distributed to local fire stations, police stations and hospitals. You can buy just one or for a whole group.

VIP experience: cost is $125 per person and will include a box full of samples of delicious food from participating restaurants, custom re-usable utensils, custom tumbler and a cooler bag, plus two parking spots allowing you to stay and enjoy music from local artists as well as curb service for unlimited beer, wine, soda and water!

Parking begins at 3 p.m.

All proceeds go into scholarships for north county youth through Angels at Work, a 501C3 in memory of Samantha Lipka and Robbie McGartland.

