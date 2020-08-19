Taste of Maplewood still on, with some changes

Instead of a one-day street festival, it’ll be a week-long celebration from Aug. 19 to 26

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — The Taste of Maplewood Street Festival is still on as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Instead of a one-day street festival, it’ll be a week-long celebration from Aug. 19 to 26.

“Like everything else in 2020, we’ve had to make changes to ensure the safety of visitors, our businesses, and volunteers. Be assured that the changes we’ve made in 2020 are temporary and come May 15, 2021- we’ll be back in full street party mode, making up for lost time!” the Mid County Chamber of Commerce’s website said.

The festival is known for highlighting Maplewood and Richmond Heights restaurants, boutiques and specialty stores all packed together along two blocks on Sutton Boulevard.

“Our small businesses need your support more than ever right now and this year’s Taste of Maplewood gives you lots of opportunities to show your local love!”

According to the Mid County Chamber’s website, the festival this year will feature opportunities to support small businesses “safely” virtually and/or in-person.