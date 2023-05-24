Ted Drewes reopening South Grand location Friday

"If ever there was a sign that the world is 'getting back to normal' this is it!," Ted Drewes said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — An iconic St. Louis staple is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Ted Drewes announced Tuesday that its location at 4224 South Grand will reopen this Friday.

The "hidden gem" will be open from 2-10 p.m. seven days a week. Hours at the Chippewa location will remain the same from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

"Thank you all for being patient with us in the last few seasons as we worked through the pandemic and staffing issues," Ted Drewes said in a Facebook post. "If ever there was a sign that the world is 'getting back to normal' this is it!"

The Chippewa location reopened for the season in February after closing on Jan. 8. Every year, the location closes for about a month from early January to right before Valentine’s Day.

Ted Drewes has been serving frozen custard for more than 80 years, during which it has become a St. Louis tradition, according to their website. Its most popular treat, the "concrete," was created in 1959.

To check out their menu, specials, locations and hours on their website here.