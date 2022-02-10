x
What's Cookin' In The Lou

Ted Drewes reopens for the season

Ted Drewes reopened for the 2022 season at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is reopening its doors just in time for the Valentine's Day weekend.

Ted Drewes reopened for the 2022 season at 11 a.m. Thursday, at its location on 6726 Chippewa St. The frozen custard shop closes every year in January and reopens before Valentine's Day.

The Grand Boulevard location is still closed for the season, according to the Ted Drewes website.

Ted Drewes has been serving frozen custard for more than 80 years, during which it has become a St. Louis tradition. Its most popular treat, the "concrete," was created in 1959.

To check out their menu, and see their specials, head to the Ted Drewes website by clicking here.

We're ready! Reopening for 2022 at 11AM today! Who's gonna be first in line?

Posted by Ted Drewes Inc. on Thursday, February 10, 2022

