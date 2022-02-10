Ted Drewes reopens for the season

Ted Drewes reopened for the 2022 season at 11 a.m. Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is reopening its doors just in time for the Valentine's Day weekend.

Ted Drewes reopened for the 2022 season at 11 a.m. Thursday, at its location on 6726 Chippewa St. The frozen custard shop closes every year in January and reopens before Valentine's Day.

The Grand Boulevard location is still closed for the season, according to the Ted Drewes website.

Ted Drewes has been serving frozen custard for more than 80 years, during which it has become a St. Louis tradition. Its most popular treat, the "concrete," was created in 1959.

