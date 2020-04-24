Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood to sell farmers market style packages this weekend

The farmers market style packages will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 25

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Texas Roadhouse restaurant in St. Louis County is getting creative amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Roadhouse in Kirkwood said it will sell farm-fresh essentials from its parking lot this weekend.

The farmers market-style packages will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 25.

Each $40 package includes a head of romaine lettuce, one pound of carrots, a pineapple, three fresh gala apples, two Anjou pears, bananas, a dozen eggs, a gallon of milk, three navel oranges, two sweet potatoes, strawberries, grape tomatoes, two vine-ripe tomatoes, green and red peppers, one cucumber, red and yellow onions, and four russet potatoes.

A press release said supplies are limited.

Orders can be placed here

Guests can also pick up butcher packs of fresh-cut meat, ready-to-grill steaks.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 1220 S. Kirkwood Road.

“As individuals look for additional ways to stay safe and practice social distancing, we’re enabling folks around St. Louis to restock the fridge and pick up a hot meal, all at the same time,” Chris Spillman, Texas Roadhouse local partner said.