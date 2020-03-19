KIMMSWICK, Mo. — The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery in Kimswick will be closed until further notice amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The restaurant closed its doors Wednesday afternoon.

“Looking forward to our reopening in the near future to continue celebrating our 35th Anniversary in Historic Kimswick!” the owner, Mary Hostetter, said in a statement.

Mayor of Kimswick, Philip Stang, said the tourist town has been through hard times before with flooding and now with the coronavirus.

“The Blue Owl is a famous restaurant that Mary has had opened for more than 30 years. This hurts. After the flooding we've experienced and now this...” he said. “This is hard. We'll get through this together!”

For updates on The Blue Owl, you can visit its Facebook page.

