Fenton restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

As a precautionary measure, the restaurant is closing for two weeks while it is deep cleaned

FENTON, Mo. — The Malt Shop in Fenton is temporarily closing its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant said the employee didn’t work over the weekend and hasn't had contact with customers for several days. No other employees have tested positive.

As a precautionary measure, the restaurant is closing for two weeks while it is deep cleaned.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will reopen when we feel it is safe for our employees and our incredible customers,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.