The Taste in Ferguson 2021 continues commitment to students, local restaurants

FERGUSON, Mo. — For the ninth year in a row, The Taste in Ferguson is ready to showcase area restaurants and raise money for a good cause.

Mark your calendars: the event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Savoy Banquet Center, 119 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson.

Money raised goes to fund scholarships for north St. Louis County youth. According to the group’s website, more than $200,000 dollars has been raised over the last seven years.

Ferguson councilwoman Linda Lipka said the annual festival is dear to her heart.

“This event helps my husband, John Lipka, and I to honor and remember our daughter Samantha Lipka, who was tragically killed in a car accident on November 11, 2007," Lipka said.

"It allows us to help kids, many first-generation college students, to fulfill their aspirations for a dynamic future. To allow a little piece of Sam to be part of their aspirations and success means everything to me and would to Samantha too! “

For 2021, The Taste in Ferguson comes with a twist.

The event has been renamed "The Taste in Ferguson: Boxed."

Guests will be able to buy tickets online through Facebook, Instagram and the website, www.thetasteinferguson.com or in person at the Ferguson Farmer’s Market on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. Tickets will also be available at Robinwood Automotive, Paul’s Market, North County Chamber of Commerce Office.

Tickets cost $35.

On Sept. 12, ticket holders will be able to drive through the Savoy Banquet Center and pick up a custom to-go box full of individually packaged food from 18 participating restaurants.

The restaurants include Sugary Bliss, Helfer’s Pastries, Mann’s Meats, Adam’s Ribs, Paul’s Market, Red’s BBQ, Just Chicken, Amore Pizza, Café De La Sha, Sam’s Club, Smokie O’s, Wedding Wonderland, Starbucks, 46 North, Rice House, King of Soul Café, Herban Eatery 12oh7 and Drake’s Place, which was recently featured on Restaurant Impossible.

Organizers have also announced that this year’s event includes a VIP experience. Tickets are $70, which will get you a sampler box, unlimited beer, wine, soda and water, a special gift, and your very own VIP section for up to eight ticket holders in an area all your own to ensure social distancing. You'll also enjoy a live concert by internationally known bilingual singer and songwriter, Javier Mendoza/Hobo Cane.

The Taste in Ferguson says it stands committed to supporting restaurants in this time of hardship and continuing to create educational opportunities for the youth in the wake of such uncertain times.

Ticket options:

Sampler Box: Cost is $35 and will include a box full of samples of foods from participating restaurants. Your ticket purchase helps to support each restaurant and scholarships for area youth.

Feed A Hero Box: Cost is $35 will include everything listed in the Sampler Box and will be distributed to local fire stations, police stations and hospitals. You can buy one box or more to support our frontline heroes.

The VIP Experience Box: Cost is $70.00 and will include a box full of samples of food from participating restaurants, special gift, unlimited beer, wine, soda and water. It also includes your own VIP section for up to eight ticket holders that will be reserved for you and a live concert.