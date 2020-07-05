Tower Grove Farmers' Market to reopen Saturday

"We’ve never lived through anything like this, but it’s our hope that going to a farmers’ market can provide a sense of normalcy, camaraderie, and optimism."

ST. LOUIS — The Tower Grove Farmers' Market will reopen Saturday under new guidelines and restrictions.

About fifteen produce farmers will set up on Circle Drive in the center of Tower Grove Park.

"This relatively small number will keep this first market fairly simple as vendors and customers grow accustomed to the new layout," the farmers' market said on Facebook, adding that the Circle Drive location will allow ample space for social distancing.

Additionally, the Boulevard Farmers' Market will open May 17 and the Tuesday-evening farmers' market in Tower Grove Park will resume May 19.

All roads into Tower Grove Park remain closed; shoppers will need to park nearby and enter on foot.

Everyone is asked to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart and refrain from touching food unless they have purchased it.

"We know this is a different way for people to experience the market, and we are so thankful for the partnership of Tower Grove Park as we navigate this new approach," the farmers' market said. "We’ve never lived through anything like this, but it’s our hope that going to a farmers’ market can provide a sense of normalcy, camaraderie, and optimism."

It will also continue to deliver produce boxes in collaboration with Eat Here St. Louis; for more information, click here.

Tower Grove Farmers' Market This week's boxes are online - with Mom in mind! In addition to our ... usual offerings, we have some special treats for Mother's Day gifting, including a box full of sweets and a "breakfast in bed" option. (Our Mother's Day boxes are for Saturday delivery only, so after the first 250 orders they will no longer be available.)