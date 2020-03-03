ST. LOUIS — Stan the Man is getting a beer named after him.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company partnered with the family of St. Louis baseball legend Stan Musial to create #6 Classic American Lager.

The new beer is an American lager brewed with a recipe that predates prohibition, according to a press release. It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the year Musial was born.

“The recipe we chose – dating back to before Prohibition – has resulted in something we believe will be as universally loved and enjoyed as the man it honors,” said Jon Shine, UCBC head of sales operations.

Urban Chestnut collaborated with Musial’s family on the beer style, name and label design. The beer gets its name from the number that Musial wore throughout his career in St. Louis. Musial’s number was retired by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963, the same year he retired from baseball.

Musial was the first-ballot inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969.

“Working with Urban Chestnut to help honor my grandfather has been a rewarding experience, and I believe he would have loved the finished product,” said Brian Musial Schwarze, Musial’s grandson. “Not only was my grandfather a baseball legend, but he also was a successful restaurateur and hotel owner in St. Louis. He’d have been thrilled in any of these pursuits to have a classic American beer named for him.”

The beer will be available through the 2020 baseball season at Busch Stadium and nearby bars and restaurants. It will also be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at grocery stores and beer retailers in the St. Louis area beginning March 16.

