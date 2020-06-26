Urban Chestnut Brewing Company releases Saint Louis Zoo beer

STL Zoo Bier was created to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and conservation

ST. LOUIS — In 2019, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company partnered with the Saint Louis Zoo to create a new beer, and it’s back this year!

STL Zoo Bier was the first official beer of the Saint Louis Zoo. It was created to raise awareness about the importance of animal welfare and conservation, according to a press release.

The seasonal release for 2020 features a new label with the king penguin, native to sub-Antarctic islands. The previous design featured the grizzly bears at Centene Grizzly Ridge.

The Kölsch-style beer is available at the zoo starting this weekend and will be coming to grocery stores and beer retailers in the St. Louis area. For every case of beer sold, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the zoo to support animal care and conservation work, the release said.

“We appreciate the generous support of Urban Chestnut in this collaboration that brings together a great quality local beer for adults to enjoy and the Zoo's mission-focused work to care for animals at the Zoo and in the wild,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Saint Louis Zoo.

Last year, more than 1,700 cases of STL Zoo Bier were sold which resulted in Urban Chestnut donating $5,220 to the zoo.

“As an animal lover and life-long advocate of the St. Louis region, this partnership means a lot to me and to the team at UCBC as well,” said David Wolfe, co-founder of Urban Chestnut. “The Saint Louis Zoo is such a significant organization, both locally and globally, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership, especially at this point in time when it’s more important than ever to support our community.”

STL Zoo Bier is a traditional, German-style beer with a “clean, crisp and well-rounded flavor that appeals to a wide audience.” It is sold in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans.