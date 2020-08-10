Vietnamese coffee brand being sold at St. Louis area restaurant

"We love coffee and believe there is no coffee without culture and community"

ST. LOUIS — Coffee lovers will now be able to enjoy a Vietnamese coffee brand in a St. Louis area restaurant.

Fat Miilk is a direct trade Vietnamese coffee company from St. Louis native and owner Lan Ho and co-owner Tuan Huynh.

The team started their business partnership in Chicago where they bonded over their vision for the local coffee industry and how it differed from what they’ve seen in Vietnam.

"Fat Miilk strives to be a brand that pays respect to the rich culture and bold flavors of Vietnamese coffee," a press release stated.

The company sources organic, pesticide-free beans directly from Huynh’s family’s farms in Vietnam.

"Our goal is to offer traditional, homegrown beans to the masses while supporting and eventually advancing agricultural practices in Vietnam," said Ho. "We love coffee and believe there is no coffee without culture and community."

Fat Miilk's Màu Xanh Blue Roast is 100% Vietnamese robusta beans with flavors that evoke chocolate, molasses and toasted almonds, the release said. Fat Miilk also offers phin coffee filters in a variety of colors.

In addition to being offered online, the brand is also looking to expand its footprint in St. Louis through local partnerships, beginning with The Banh Mi Shop in University City.

The Vietnamese sandwich shop serves a selection of Fat Miilk drinks, along with coffee bags and phins, a type of coffee filter.