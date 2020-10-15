Proceeds will support Operation Food Search’s program that provides weekend meals to food-insecure kids throughout the school year

ST. LOUIS — Operation Food Search is hosting a virtual cooking class, led by James Beard award-winning chef Gerard Craft, next week.

The Pasta for Packs event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Craft will guide beginners and foodies through the preparation of a salad and pasta dish with meal kits curated by his Clayton restaurant Pastaria.

Proceeds will support the Operation Backpack program that provides weekend meals to food-insecure kids throughout the school year, according to a news release.

Tickets, $75 for two adults and $40 for two children, include virtual event access and ingredients for a salad and pasta dish for two.

Cocktail tickets are $20 for two adults and mocktail tickets are $12 for two people. The drink tickets include event access and ingredients as well.

Meal kits are available for pickup at Operation Food Search located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard and at Pastaria located at 7734 Forsyth Boulevard.

Check out the Operation Food Search website for more information on the virtual event.