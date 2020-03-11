Volpi Foods launches new product line for smaller celebrations

As families and friends plan for smaller gatherings this year and more time at home, the new product line is “perfect for convenience and sparking curiosity in the kitchen.”

“While we saw the need for smaller portion options of our products before the pandemic, the demand is even more prevalent now. Consumers are spending more time with their immediate families. They are experimenting more in the kitchen. They are looking for affordable indulgences that can be enjoyed at home,” Volpi Foods Marketing Manager Deanna Depke said. “The Small Bites line allows for convenience, flexibility and ultimately discovery. It’s a cost-effective way to mix and match charcuterie items, makes for the perfect snack, and encourages consumers to incorporate our products into new at-home recipes.”