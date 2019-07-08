ST. LOUIS — Wellspent Brewing Company announced Tuesday night that it is closing its doors indefinitely.

On Facebook, the owner, Kyle Kohlmorgen, said the company can’t support the amount of debt it took in to get started.

“We had a vision for Wellspent and a commitment to quality in both beer and experience. To realize that vision and maintain that commitment, we needed a LOT more money than we had,” the owner said.

The company opened its doors in the 2900 block of Olive Street in March of 2018.

Kohlmorgen expressed his thanks and apologies to his customers and crew.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our little brewery, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our customers and crew,” he said.

“I’m so sorry to our customers, our vendors, and everyone who has believed in us, recommended us, or just hoped we’d be there for them in the future.”

He said he loves to make beer and plans to do that in his next chapter.

“Always learning. Always growing. Always striving to be a better brewer,” he said.

