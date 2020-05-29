Westport Plaza releases details on reopening of businesses

Businesses will be implementing new safety measures as they reopen

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants and other businesses of Westport Plaza are reopening in accordance with safety guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and St. Louis County.

Businesses will be implementing new safety measures, including monitoring employee’s health through daily screenings, requiring protective equipment by employees and maintaining an enhanced cleaning schedule.

Reopening details include:

Dino’s Deli is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drunken Fish has transitioned to 100% contactless ordering and payment. Guests can sit down and order directly on their phones and make payments by phone. One service member will deliver food and drinks to guests’ tables.

Fuzzy’s will continue offering curbside pick-up. For dine-in guests, a new happy hour will run Monday through Friday with $1 chips and salsa from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., $2 18-ounce domestic drafts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and margaritas are half price.

Hats n Stuff is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The store is offering face masks, hand sanitizer and other essentials for bulk and individual purchase. The store also sells merchandise online.

Kemoll’s Chop House will reopen on June 6.

KOBE Japanese Steakhouse reopened May 28 with reservation-only dining. Kobe is encouraging guests to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Part sizes will also be limited. Click here for more information.

McDonald’s has opened with regular hours. Employees are wearing face masks and gloves and barriers have been installed at all registers. Hand washing and cleaning of lobby space is taking place every 30 minutes, according to a press release.

OPA! is open for outdoor dining Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Perfect Brows has reopened and is taking appointments, but it is not allowing walk-in customers at this time. Click here to book an appointment.

Smoothie King is reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has added a virtual drive-thru app to enhance contactless purchases. Coupons that were expiring on May 25 will now be good for another month, the release said.

Trainwreck has extended its patio to allow for increased outdoor dining.

Westport Social modified its hours to Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with the kitchen open until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the kitchen open until 9 p.m. The game lounge and restaurant will not be accepting cash payments at this time.