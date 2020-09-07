Wheelhouse, The Midwestern and Start Bar reopen

The popular downtown St. Louis spots are reopening again after closing a couple weeks ago

ST. LOUIS — Wheelhouse, The Midwestern and Start Bar in downtown St. Louis are reopening again after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operator of the three spots made the decision two weeks ago to close for the best interest of their staff and customers, according to a post made on Instagram. The restaurants and bars had been back open for about a month at the time.

"We will reopen when we think the time is right, hopefully sooner than later, in a couple of weeks for some Blues Playoffs and Cardinals Baseball. Until then, THANK YOU and We Love You STL," Wheelhouse wrote.

Start Bar and The Midwestern reopened for business on Thursday and Wheelhouse will reopen on Friday.

"We made a few tweaks here and there so your time spent with us can be more enjoyable," The Midwestern wrote.